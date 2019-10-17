Alaska’s history of immigration goes farther back than you might think

Photo by Ellen Lockyer. Hector Mendoza and Melanie Santos from La Senora de Guadalupe Parish Mexican Folklore Group

Alaska is home to some of the most diverse neighborhoods and schools in America. Immigrants play a large role in expanding the state’s cultural identity, economy and community. But the road to citizenship is not easy, and arriving in Alaska is only half the battle. We’ll discuss the history of immigration in Alaska, and the contributions of Alaska immigrants on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Mara Kimmel , co-founder and board member, Alaska Institute for Justice

, co-founder and board member, Alaska Institute for Justice Issa Spatrisano, Director of Refugee Assistance & Immigration Services, Catholic Social Services

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

Visit the Welcome Anchorage homepage for information about the municipality’s immigrant resource programs, as well as their roadmap for how to expand resources

A brief overview of the economic contributions of immigrants and refugees in Anchorage

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.