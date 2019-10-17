Plane goes off runway in Unalaska; injuries reported

(Image via KUCB)

Multiple people were transported from the scene by ambulance after a PenAir flight arriving from Anchorage went off the runway near Unalaska’s airport on Thursday evening.

Dutch Harbor Thurs evening 10/17 by Erik Dahl pic.twitter.com/4XAD1YFi2L — Dave Kitaq Nicolai, aka “Ban the Nazis” (@kitaq) October 18, 2019

Numerous police officers and emergency medical service providers responded to the scene, and Interim Police Chief John Lucking declined to answer questions while the response was underway. But when Mayor Frank Kelty asked if there were any casualties, Lucking replied, “No.”

While arriving at the airport at 6 p.m., KUCB saw an ambulance leaving for the clinic with its lights flashing. Then, between 6 and 6:40 p.m., KUCB saw three more people taken away in ambulances on stretchers. All three people were conscious and sitting upright, with at least one holding an ice pack.

City Manager Erin Reinders said all passengers and airline crew on the flight manifest were accounted for, according to a report by first responders, though she wasn’t sure how many people were on the plane in total.

Passengers included a school swim team and chaperones from Cordova, according to a Thursday evening Facebook post by the Cordova School District. The group is safe, “albeit a bit shaken up,” according to the post by Superintendent Alex Russin.

Unalaska’s Department of Public Safety have announced a road closure for the area. The public is asked to avoid Airport Beach Road between Delta Way and Tundra Drive.

The department is also asking the public to avoid using cell phones.

“Public Safety is currently responding to an emergent incident and phone lines need to be cleared during such,” said a 5:24 p.m. announcement. “We ask for your cooperation during this time.”

Kirsten Swann contributed reporting.