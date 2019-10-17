PHOTOS: Dancing, speeches and protest kick off the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives convention

The Tagiumiut Dancers perform at the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes / Alaska Public Media)
A vest worn during the posting of the color guard during opening ceremonies at the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes / Alaska Public Media)
Pete Kaiser speaks at the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives conference at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes / Alaska Public Media)

Alaska Native organizer and activist Samuel Johns protests during a speech by Gov. Mike Dunleavy at the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes / Alaska Public Media)
Gov. Mike Dunleavy addresses the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives convention at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks on Oct. 17, 2019. (Photo by Nathaniel Herz/Alaska Public Media)

A protester holds a sign during a speech by Gov. Mike Dunleavy at the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes / Alaska Public Media)

