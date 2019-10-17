PHOTOS: Dancing, speeches and protest kick off the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives convention By APRN News Staff - October 17, 2019 The Tagiumiut Dancers perform at the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes / Alaska Public Media) The Tagiumiut Dancers perform at the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes / Alaska Public Media) A vest worn during the posting of the color guard during opening ceremonies at the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes / Alaska Public Media) Pete Kaiser speaks at the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives conference at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes / Alaska Public Media) Related: Protest interrupts governor’s speech at AFN conference in Fairbanks Alaska Native organizer and activist Samuel Johns protests during a speech by Gov. Mike Dunleavy at the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes / Alaska Public Media) Gov. Mike Dunleavy addresses the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives convention at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks on Oct. 17, 2019. (Photo by Nathaniel Herz/Alaska Public Media) Related: As recall effort looms, can Gov. Dunleavy ease tensions with Alaska Native groups? A protester holds a sign during a speech by Gov. Mike Dunleavy at the 2019 Alaska Federation of Natives Conference at the Carlson Center in Fairbanks. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes / Alaska Public Media)