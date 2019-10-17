This Anchorage resident sought out conversion therapy. Now he’s speaking out against it.

(Photo courtesy Helgi Halldórsson via WikiCommons)

Conversion therapy is the practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation, and is still practiced despite no longer having any real support from the medical community. This week’s on Line One, an Anchorage resident joins us to discuss growing up gay in the 70’s and 80’s, seeking out conversion therapy, and what happened when he decided to “be straight.”

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Michael King

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

