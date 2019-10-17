This Anchorage resident sought out conversion therapy. Now he’s speaking out against it.

Conversion therapy is the practice of trying to change a person’s sexual orientation, and is still practiced despite no longer having any real support from the medical community. This week’s on Line One, an Anchorage resident joins us to discuss growing up gay in the 70’s and 80’s, seeking out conversion therapy, and what happened when he decided to “be straight.”
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Michael King
LINKS:
- GoodTherapy has an overview of the practice of conversion therapy and the controversy surrounding it
- LiveScience has five surprising facts about gay conversion therapy
PARTICIPATE: This episode is prerecorded and will not be accepting calls or emails during broadcast.
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
