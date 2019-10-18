Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
A passenger describes what it was like on board the plane that crash landed in Unalaska yesterday, killing one person. Also: Corporate leaders express support for the effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy on day two of the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention in Fairbanks.
Reports tonight from:
- Laura Kraegel in Unalaska
- Zachariah Hughes in Fairbanks
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Rashah McChesney, Elizabeth Jenkins and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau