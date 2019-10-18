Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Oct. 18, 2019

A crane hoists a PenAir Saab 2000 airplane on Oct. 18, 2019. One person was killed and multiple people were injured when the plane went off the runway while attempting to land the evening before. (Photo by Laura Kraegel/KUCB)

A passenger describes what it was like on board the plane that crash landed in Unalaska yesterday, killing one person. Also: Corporate leaders express support for the effort to recall Gov. Mike Dunleavy on day two of the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention in Fairbanks.

