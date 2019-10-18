PFAS contamination in Alaska | Alaska Insight

Found in various items from firefighting foam to household cleaning products and even food containers, PFAS are persistent “forever chemicals” that bioaccumulate over time. Drinking water sources in several Alaska communities are contaminated with PFAS. In this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend sits down with Pamela Miller, executive director of Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT), and Kristin Bridges, risk assessor and toxicologist for Geosyntec Consultants, to learn more about the dangers PFAS compounds present to human health and what’s being done to clean them up.