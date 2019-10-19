Ski swaps and Hatcher Pass Lodge

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
Sparky Anderson

Winter is coming, and that means it’s ski swap time!  This week on Outdoor Explorer, Adam Verrier spoke to Sparky Anderson about how to buy and sell your outdoor winter gear at your local ski swap. Sparky is the head coach of the UAA Ski Team.

The last segment of the show will feature Karl “Happ” Wurlitzer, who built the Hatcher Pass Lodge in the 1960’s. Happ still owns and operates the lodge, living there year round. Host Paul Twardock interviews Happ about building the lodge,
operating it, and the changes he has seen over the years.

 

HOSTS: Adam Verrier & Paul Twardock

GUESTS:

  • Sparky Anderson is the head coach of the UAA Ski Team.
  • Karl “Happ” Wurlitzer, who built the Hatcher Pass Lodge

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, October 24th , 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, October 24th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

