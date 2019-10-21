Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Senator Sullivan softens on Trump’s Syria policy, but not all the way. Also: A formal statement on climate change shows a divide at AFN. And flights are still suspended at the Unalaska airport, where a person died and 11 were injured in a crash last week.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Laura Kraegel in Unalaska
- Zachariah Hughes in Fairbanks
- Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham