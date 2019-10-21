Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Workers at the site of the PenAir plane crash in Unalaska in October 2019. Laura Kraegel/KUCB

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Sullivan softens on Trump’s Syria policy, but not all the way. Also: A formal statement on climate change shows a divide at AFN. And flights are still suspended at the Unalaska airport, where a person died and 11 were injured in a crash last week.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Laura Kraegel in Unalaska
  • Zachariah Hughes in Fairbanks
  • Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
  • Izzy Ross in Dillingham

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR