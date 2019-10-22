Former state lawyer sues over being fired, saying she couldn’t sign Dunleavy “pledge of loyalty”

A Fairbanks lawyer who used to work for the state has filed a lawsuit, saying she was fired after refusing to pledge her loyalty to Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Former assistant public advocate Kelly Parker filed the lawsuit in Anchorage Superior Court on Oct. 8, against Dunleavy, his former chief of staff Tuckerman Babcock, and the state.

Babcock wrote a message to many state workers last November, requiring them to submit resignation letters. He later said that workers who wrote in their letters that they wanted to continue to work for the state would send the message that they wanted to work on the administration’s agenda.

Parker wrote a letter to Dunleavy in response, saying that pledging loyalty to him would be a conflict of interest, since she represented indigent criminal defendants, juveniles in delinquency matters and parents and children in child-in-need-of-aid cases.

The state brought cases against her clients. She wrote that assistant public advocates like her qwould have a conflict of interest if they could be fired without cause, or for disagreeing with the state’s “agenda.”

Parker is seeking a judgment that the state violated her constitutional free-speech and association rights, an injunction against similar state actions against assistant public advocates in the future, and damages.

Dunleavy, Babcock and the state were sued by another lawyer and two doctors in January after they also lost their jobs after declining to submit the required resignation letters. Their cases are in federal court.

A spokesperson for the Department of Law declined to comment on the lawsuit.

