Traveling Music 10-27-19

Traveling Music
Date: 10-22-19
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Megan and Jarrod (instrumental)
Alisdare Frasier and Brittany Haas / Alisdare Frasier
Ports of Call
Culburnie Records
5:45
Be Thou My Vision
Shelley Biss / Traditional Irish
Heartsongs
Shellybiss.com
4:11
Fenario
Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell
Vuelta
Map
5:17
(began with Uyea Isle) The Swan ( harp instrumental)
Fiddler’s Bid / Catriona McKay
Da Farder Ben Da Welcomer
Fiddlersbid.com
4:33
The Valley of Strathmore
Jim Malcolm / Andy M. Stewart
The First Cold Day
JimMalcolm.com
4:44
Fiona’s Tune / Lena Simpson of Waterhall (guitar instrumentals)
Fiona Driver with Graham Simpson / Graham Simpson
Orkney Fire
Newtonhill Records
Fields of Gold
Shelley Biss / Sting
Heartsongs
Shellybiss.com
3:50
The Apprentice Boy
John Doyle / Traditional
Wayward Son
Compass Records
3:47
Gaelic Song (about unrequited love) / Mist Covered Mountains
Deoch ‘n’ Dorus / Traditional
Deoch ‘n’ Dorus
Skipinnish Records
4:44
The Broom of the Cowdenknowes
Jim Malcolm (harmony his daughter Beth) / Robert Burns
Sparkling Flash
Beltane Records
4:54
The Cocks Are Crowing
John Doyle / Traditional
Wayward Son
Compass Records
4:56
6/8 Pipe Marches (instrumentals)
Deoch ‘n’ Dorus / Joan C. MacKenzie by Alastair Downie,
Angus MacKinnon by P.M. Donald Shaw Ramsay
Deoch ‘n’ Dorus
Skipinnish Records
2:16