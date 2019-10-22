Traveling Music 10-27-19

By
Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
-

Traveling Music

Date: 10-22-19

Shonti Elder

Format:  Tune Title

              Performer / Composer

              Album Title

              Recording Company

              Length

Megan and Jarrod (instrumental)

Alisdare Frasier and Brittany Haas / Alisdare Frasier

Ports of Call

Culburnie Records

5:45

Be Thou My Vision

Shelley Biss / Traditional Irish

Heartsongs

Shellybiss.com

4:11

Fenario

Richard Shindell / Richard Shindell

Vuelta

Map

5:17

(began with Uyea Isle) The Swan ( harp instrumental)

Fiddler’s Bid / Catriona McKay

Da Farder Ben Da Welcomer

Fiddlersbid.com

4:33

The Valley of Strathmore

Jim Malcolm / Andy M. Stewart

The First Cold Day

JimMalcolm.com

4:44

Fiona’s Tune / Lena Simpson of Waterhall (guitar instrumentals)

Fiona Driver with Graham Simpson / Graham Simpson

Orkney Fire

Newtonhill Records

Fields of Gold

Shelley Biss / Sting

Heartsongs

Shellybiss.com

3:50

The Apprentice Boy

John Doyle / Traditional

Wayward Son

Compass Records

3:47

Gaelic Song (about unrequited love) / Mist Covered Mountains

Deoch ‘n’ Dorus / Traditional

Deoch ‘n’ Dorus

Skipinnish Records

4:44

The Broom of the Cowdenknowes

Jim Malcolm (harmony his daughter Beth) / Robert Burns

Sparkling Flash

Beltane Records

4:54

The Cocks Are Crowing

John Doyle / Traditional

Wayward Son

Compass Records

4:56

6/8 Pipe Marches (instrumentals)

Deoch ‘n’ Dorus / Joan C. MacKenzie by Alastair Downie,

                              Angus MacKinnon by P.M. Donald Shaw Ramsay

Deoch ‘n’ Dorus

Skipinnish Records

2:16

