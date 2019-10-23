Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Questions about safety procedures after the fatal plane crash in Dutch Harbor last week. Also: A plan to ship liquefied natural gas from Alaska’s North coast with ice-breaking tankers. And moving day has finally arrived for the first wave of Newtok residents being relocated.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Laura Kraegel in Unalaska
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Shady Grove Oliver at Disneyland
- Greg Kim in Mertarvik