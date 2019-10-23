Night Music: October, 19th 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for October 19th, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

My Foolish Heart

John Allmark Jazz Orchestra / Young

John Allmark Jazz Orchestra

Whaling City Sound WCS007

5:25

Old Folks

John Allmark Jazz Orchestra / Hill

John Allmark Jazz Orchestra

Whaling City Sound WCS007

5:59

Romance Dance

Herb Alpert

My Abstract Heart

A&M CD 5273

4:33

My Abstract Heart

Herb Alpert

My Abstract Heart

A&M CD 5273

5:00

Georgia On My Mind

Joe Alterman

Give Me The Simple Life

Mile High Records MHR-8619

4:36

Give Me The Simple Life

Joe Alterman

Give Me The Simple Life

Mile High Records MHR-8619

4:28

Jammin’ With Gene

Gene Ammons Greatest Hits: The 50’s

Gene Ammons

Prestige OJCCD-6013-2

14:19

The Girl From Ipanema

Gabriela Anders / Jobim

Wanting

Warner 9 46907-2

4:24

Wanting

Gabriela Anders

Wanting

Warner 9 46907-2

4:39

9:00 – 10:00

It’s Too Late

Kimberly Forness Wilson / Wilson

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:35

Waldino Goes Latino

Waldino / Liskiewicz

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:40

L’uscita

Austin McMahon

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:14

Missed the Train

Johnny Padilla

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:14

Enchant Me

The Allure / Liskiewicz

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:29

More Than Friends (Less Than Lovers)

The Rob Shipley Band

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

3:29

To Be In Love Again

Beantown Swing Orchestra / Stevens

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:14

Moondance

Analog Jazz / Morrison

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:51

Serduszko

Tim Willcox

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:53

El Meson

Three Faces of Jazz / David Brady

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:13

Aqua de Beber

Jennifer Scott Trio / Jobim

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

5:09

Tea for Two

Heather Antonissen & Omar Rane / Caesar

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7

Oasis Manufacturing

4:16