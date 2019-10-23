Night Music: October, 19th 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for October 19th, 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
My Foolish Heart
John Allmark Jazz Orchestra / Young
John Allmark Jazz Orchestra
Whaling City Sound WCS007
5:25
Old Folks
John Allmark Jazz Orchestra / Hill
John Allmark Jazz Orchestra
Whaling City Sound WCS007
5:59
Romance Dance
Herb Alpert
My Abstract Heart
A&M CD 5273
4:33
My Abstract Heart
Herb Alpert
My Abstract Heart
A&M CD 5273
5:00
Georgia On My Mind
Joe Alterman
Give Me The Simple Life
Mile High Records MHR-8619
4:36
Give Me The Simple Life
Joe Alterman
Give Me The Simple Life
Mile High Records MHR-8619
4:28
Jammin’ With Gene
Gene Ammons Greatest Hits: The 50’s
Gene Ammons
Prestige OJCCD-6013-2
14:19
The Girl From Ipanema
Gabriela Anders / Jobim
Wanting
Warner 9 46907-2
4:24
Wanting
Gabriela Anders
Wanting
Warner 9 46907-2
4:39
9:00 – 10:00
It’s Too Late
Kimberly Forness Wilson / Wilson
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:35
Waldino Goes Latino
Waldino / Liskiewicz
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:40
L’uscita
Austin McMahon
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:14
Missed the Train
Johnny Padilla
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:14
Enchant Me
The Allure / Liskiewicz
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:29
More Than Friends (Less Than Lovers)
The Rob Shipley Band
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
3:29
To Be In Love Again
Beantown Swing Orchestra / Stevens
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:14
Moondance
Analog Jazz / Morrison
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:51
Serduszko
Tim Willcox
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:53
El Meson
Three Faces of Jazz / David Brady
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:13
Aqua de Beber
Jennifer Scott Trio / Jobim
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
5:09
Tea for Two
Heather Antonissen & Omar Rane / Caesar
Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #7
Oasis Manufacturing
4:16