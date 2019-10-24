2 bird hunters drown outside Gambell

An aerial view of St. Lawrence Island. (Photo by Laura Kraegel/KNOM)

Alaska State Troopers have recovered the bodies of two men from the Aghnaghak Lagoon near Gambell.

Troopers believe 51-year-old Mark Nupowhotuk, Jr. and 37-year-old Michael James of Gambell were trying to cross the lagoon when their four-wheeler sank. Gambell’s Chief of Police Robert Apatiki reports the men were allegedly bird hunting and believes they were trying to cross the cape at the shallow point but were likely swept into deeper water.

According to AST, on Oct. 15, a local resident alerted the Nome Trooper post that one body had been discovered about 10 miles outside of Gambell. Troopers responded and recovered both men.

Their bodies have been sent to the Medical Examiner in Anchorage for autopsy.