Facing a $16 million repair bill, state to pull Malaspina ferry out of service

The ferry Malaspina is being pulled out of service in December and it’s not clear when it will return.

The 56-year-old Alaska Marine Highway System vessel will be stored in Ketchikan this January, according to the Department of Transportation.

Meadow Bailey, a DOT spokesperson, emailed on Thursday saying that an inspection of the ferry showed it needs about $16 million worth of repairs.

Bailey says there isn’t enough money in the ferry system’s budget to cover those costs.

She says there won’t be any impact to the current sailing schedule and they haven’t made any long term decisions about the future of the vessel.