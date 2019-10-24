New planes will bring regular service back to Unalaska, Ravn says, but not until next month

A barge moves PenAir’s Saab 2000 airplane that crashed in Unalaska on Thursday. The damaged plane was hoisted from the crash site by cranes on Saturday afternoon. CREDIT LAURA KRAEGEL/KUCB

Commercial flights to Dutch Harbor are set to resume, but not until the first week of November.

In a statement Thursday, RavnAir Alaska said the company will fly Dash 8 planes to Unalaska, starting “sometime during the week of November 4th.” The company had previously been flying Saab 2000 aircraft.

RavnAir said until then, travelers can request charter service through the company.

Regular flights to Dutch Harbor were halted after a fatal plane crash October 18.