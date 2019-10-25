A community discussion on immigration in Alaska | Alaska Insight Web Extra

Alaska is home to some of the most diverse neighborhoods and schools in America. Immigrants play a large role in expanding the state’s cultural identity, economy, and community. But the road to citizenship is not easy, and arriving in Alaska is only half the battle. Following the Alaska Insight episode on this issue, we invited our studio audience to weigh in on immigration and ask questions of our panelists.
