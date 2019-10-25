It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. How much do you know about breast health?

Let’s open a treasure chest of information regarding breast health. Did you know that breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S. and affects males too. On the next Line One we discuss the benefits and dispel myths surrounding mammograms, signs and symptoms of breast cancer, and how to find out if you are genetically predisposed to breast cancer.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUEST:
- Dr. Marilyn Sanford, board certified general surgeon specializing in breast disease and breast cancer
- Dr. Heather Tauschek, board certified radiologist specializing in breast imaging
LINKS:
- Take a five minute test to assess your risk for breast and ovarian cancer
- Women Listen is a local support group for women living with cancer
- Color.com has self-pay genetic testing for hereditary cancer risk
- Breastcancer.org has breast cancer information and support
- American Cancer Society is a large national cancer advocacy group
