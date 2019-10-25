It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. How much do you know about breast health?

Let’s open a treasure chest of information regarding breast health. Did you know that breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the U.S. and affects males too. On the next Line One we discuss the benefits and dispel myths surrounding mammograms, signs and symptoms of breast cancer, and how to find out if you are genetically predisposed to breast cancer.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUEST:

Dr. Marilyn Sanford , board certified general surgeon specializing in breast disease and breast cancer

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

