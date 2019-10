KNOM’s Emily Schwing and APM’s Zachariah Hughes back in 2016. (Photo/Lori Townsend, APRN)

We’re wrapping up our membership drive and we have a couple of pieces to give your ears a rest. First off is Alaska Public Media’s own Zachariah Hughes, reporter extraordinaire, telling a story at Arctic Entries back in 2017. After that is the Super Saturated Sugar Strings with “All Their Many Miles,” a track they recorded live at the Alaska Public Media studios for our Polar Playlist series.