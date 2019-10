Anchorage Opera’s “The Barber of Seville” runs Nov. 1 – 3.

This week on State of Art we’re getting an education on opera. We learn about “The Barber of Seville,” the first production of the season from Anchorage Opera. Stage director Laura Alley and Anchorage Opera principal conductor Brian DeMaris put “The Barber” in historical context and talk about why it’s a good introduction to the art form.