State of Art: “The Ice Maiden”

Krista Schwarting (R) and Maddy Klever (L) star in “The Ice Maiden” written by Timothy Daly and produced by RKP Productions.

It’s theater season and a weekly dose of Anchorage arts and culture just isn’t enough to get it all out there. In this SOA bonus interview, we hear from “The Ice Maiden” director Dick Reichman and cast member Krista Schwarting. The play from RKP Productions focuses on a Hollywood attorney and an aspiring actress who wants to sue a producer for alleged sexual misconduct. We learn about this minimalist production inspired by the #metoo movement and how cast chemistry and good direction can make all the difference.

“The Ice Maiden” runs until Oct. 27 at the Anchorage Museum Auditorium.

