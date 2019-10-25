UAA, UAF, UAS faculty discuss university accreditation

The University of Alaska Anchorage is one of three universities in Alaska organized under the statewide UA System. The others are UAF (Fairbanks) and UAS (Juneau). Whether to accredit each institution separately, as is the current status, or to organize the accreditation into one for the system, is currently under discussion. (Photo by Jimmy Emerson, taken July 14, 2012, from Flickr, used with permission. https:/flickr.com/photos/auvet/7664029140)

What does university accreditation mean? Why does each of the state’s three universities have its own accreditation? If UA moved to a single accreditation, what would that mean? Would it save money? Would it eliminate programs? How would it change the way each university relates to its community?

These questions surround current discussions on all three campuses, in the legislature, in the communities, and among the UA Board of Regents, forced by state budgets declining from dropping oil revenue.

The show will update listeners on decisions to date. It will aim to offer a public platform for faculty from each campus to both explain accreditation on their campus, and speak for faculty at their institution regarding accreditation.

While discussions are ongoing among students, staff and faculty, administrators and the UA Board of Regents, we hope this program helps Alaska residents better understand the purpose and the effects of accreditation. As always, your calls and emails are welcome throughout the show. Please join us.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Scott Downing, UAA Faculty Senate President, KPC English faculty

Syndonia Bret-Harte, UAF past Faculty Senate President, current UA Faculty Alliance, Institute of Arctic Biology

Heather Batchelder, UAS Faculty Senate President, UA Faculty Alliance Vice Chair, UAS Education faculty

