UAA, UAF, UAS faculty discuss university accreditation

What does university accreditation mean? Why does each of the state’s three universities have its own accreditation? If UA moved to a single accreditation, what would that mean? Would it save money? Would it eliminate programs? How would it change the way each university relates to its community?
These questions surround current discussions on all three campuses, in the legislature, in the communities, and among the UA Board of Regents, forced by state budgets declining from dropping oil revenue.
The show will update listeners on decisions to date. It will aim to offer a public platform for faculty from each campus to both explain accreditation on their campus, and speak for faculty at their institution regarding accreditation.
While discussions are ongoing among students, staff and faculty, administrators and the UA Board of Regents, we hope this program helps Alaska residents better understand the purpose and the effects of accreditation. As always, your calls and emails are welcome throughout the show. Please join us.
Kathleen McCoy
- Scott Downing, UAA Faculty Senate President, KPC English faculty
- Syndonia Bret-Harte, UAF past Faculty Senate President, current UA Faculty Alliance, Institute of Arctic Biology
- Heather Batchelder, UAS Faculty Senate President, UA Faculty Alliance Vice Chair, UAS Education faculty
- UA Board of Regents website, including meeting minutes and summary of actions
- Budget and Related Matters Agreement between the Governor and UA Board of Regents (PDF)
- Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) letter to UA Board of Regents, warning of risks to accreditation
- UA cover letter releasing the NWCCU letter
- Save the Seawolf community advocacy website
- Legislature State Affairs committee hearing on university restructuring, UAA Fine Arts 150, 9.20.2019 audio recording
- UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen information web page
- UAS Chancellor Rick Caulfield budget information web page
- UAF Chancellor Dan White budget information web page
- UA President Jim Johnson video message, New UA website, 10.9.2019
