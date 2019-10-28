Homer police continue search for missing woman

Homer resident Anesha “Duffy” Murnane. (Photo via Homer Police Department)

Police continue to search for missing Homer resident Anesha Murnane, last seen Oct. 17.

Murnane, who answers to “Duffy,” is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, light blue shirt and blue jeans, according to the Homer Police Department. Police say they believe Murnane was walking to an appointment when she disappeared. They say search dogs tracked Murnane to a spot in downtown Homer where her scent vanished, which indicates she may have been picked up by someone in a vehicle.

Police and Alaska State Troopers have searched on the ground and with a helicopter. Homer police say they have watched hours of surveillance camera video and searched Murnane’s phone, social media accounts and banking records for clues. They have not publicly revealed any new leads.

Anyone with information about Anesha “Duffy” Murnane or anyone matching her description is asked to call the Homer Police Department at 907-235-3150.