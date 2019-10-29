Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Unalaska may declare a state of emergency in the wake of this month’s fatal plane crash on the island. Also: Alaska’s top environmental regulator responds to a call for action on climate change by the state’s leading Native group.

Reports tonight from:

  • Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
  • Laura Kraegel in Unalaska
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Nat Herz and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Ari Snider in Sitka

