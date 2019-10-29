BUILDING PEACE IN A CHANGING STRATEGIC LANDSCAPE | NANCY LINDBORG

Join Alaska World Affairs Council and Nancy Lindborg, President/CEO of the United States Institute of Peace, to discuss the global challenge of fragility and conflict, including a vision of the way forward. Lindborg’s remarks reflect a lifetime of working in the world’s most fragile regions and a time when the global humanitarian system is at a breaking point, with record numbers of people forcibly displaced globally.

Nancy Lindborg is the president and CEO of the United States Institute of Peace, an independent institution founded by Congress to provide practical solutions for preventing, mitigating, and resolving violent conflict around the world.

Prior to joining USIP, she served as the assistant administrator for the Bureau for Democracy, Conflict, and Humanitarian Assistance (DCHA) at USAID. From 2010 through early 2015, Ms. Lindborg led USAID teams focused on building resilience and democracy, managing and mitigating conflict and providing urgent humanitarian assistance.

Prior to joining USAID, Ms. Lindborg was president of Mercy Corps, where she spent 14 years helping to grow the organization into a globally respected organization known for innovative programs in the most challenging environments. She began her international career working overseas in Kazakhstan and Nepal; she has spent most of her career working in fragile and conflict affected regions around the world.

Date/Time

Date(s) – Friday, October 11, 2019

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm



Location

Bear Tooth Theatre