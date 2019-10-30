Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019

Ben Stevens, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s chief of staff, speaks at a forum at the Alaska Chamber’s fall meeting in Girdwood on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Also present was Senate President Cathy Giessel, left, and House Speaker Bryce Edgmon. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Praise for the president after Trump tweets support of Gov. Dunleavy, who’s facing a potential recall. Also: Alaska business leaders got a preview of the upcoming legislative session from the House speaker, Senate president and Dunleavy’s new chief of staff.

Reports tonight from: