Traveling Music 11-3-19

By

Traveling Music

Date: 11-3-19

Shonti Elder

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Hard Love

Bob Franke / Bob Franke

The Heart of the Flower

Daring Records

4:43

Estrella Goodbye

Birds of Chicago (with guest Rhiannon Giddons) / JT Nero

Real Midnight

FTE

3:14

Hurting Sure

John Cowan Band / Mark Simos

New Tattoo

Pinecastle

3:51

Which Way Away

The Bills / Chris Frye

Let Em Run

Red House Records

3:58

Sunny Came Home

Shawn Colvin / Shawn Colvin, John Leventhal

A Few Small Repairs

Columbia

4:24

Tomorrow Morning

John Cowan Band / Paul Buchanon

New Tattoo

Pinecastle

4:26

O Happy Day

Blind Boys of Alabama / / Philip Doddridge

Blind Boys of Alabama Revisited

Calvin Records

2:15

Thanksgiving Eve

Bob Franke / Bob Franke

In This Night

Flying Fish

4:36

Wanna Be Loved

David Francey / David Francey

The Waking Hour

Red House Records

2:30

Bulkley Valley Home

The Bill Hilly Band with Jenny Lester / Chris Frey, Marc Atkinson

All Day Every Day

Thebillhillyband.com

2:57

I Want It Back

Shawn Colvin / Shawn Colvin, John Leventhal

A Few Small Repairs

Columbia

4:55

The Good Fight

Birds of Chicago (with guest Rhiannon Giddons) / JT Nero

Real Midnight

FTE

3:16

A Healing in this Night

Bob Franke / Bob Franke

In This Night

Flying Fish

5:03

Love’s Like Rain

John Cowan Band / Colin Linden, Jim Weider

New Tattoo

Pinecastle

4:15