Traveling Music 11-3-19

Traveling Music
Date: 11-3-19
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Hard Love
Bob Franke / Bob Franke
The Heart of the Flower
Daring Records
4:43
Estrella Goodbye
Birds of Chicago (with guest Rhiannon Giddons) / JT Nero
Real Midnight
FTE
3:14
Hurting Sure
John Cowan Band / Mark Simos
New Tattoo
Pinecastle
3:51
Which Way Away
The Bills / Chris Frye
Let Em Run
Red House Records
3:58
Sunny Came Home
Shawn Colvin / Shawn Colvin, John Leventhal
A Few Small Repairs
Columbia
4:24
Tomorrow Morning
John Cowan Band / Paul Buchanon
New Tattoo
Pinecastle
4:26
O Happy Day
Blind Boys of Alabama / / Philip Doddridge
Blind Boys of Alabama Revisited
Calvin Records
2:15
Thanksgiving Eve
Bob Franke / Bob Franke
In This Night
Flying Fish
4:36
Wanna Be Loved
David Francey / David Francey
The Waking Hour
Red House Records
2:30
Bulkley Valley Home
The Bill Hilly Band with Jenny Lester / Chris Frey, Marc Atkinson
All Day Every Day
Thebillhillyband.com
2:57
I Want It Back
Shawn Colvin / Shawn Colvin, John Leventhal
A Few Small Repairs
Columbia
4:55
The Good Fight
Birds of Chicago (with guest Rhiannon Giddons) / JT Nero
Real Midnight
FTE
3:16
A Healing in this Night
Bob Franke / Bob Franke
In This Night
Flying Fish
5:03
Love’s Like Rain
John Cowan Band / Colin Linden, Jim Weider
New Tattoo
Pinecastle
4:15