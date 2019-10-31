Life for disabled Alaskans 30 years after passing the Americans with Disabilities Act

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA. The different provisions in the Act affect all of us everyday. Do you or a loved one have a disability? Are you an employer or business owner? Do you have a service animal? This week on Line One we discuss living and working with disability in Alaska.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS
GUESTS:
- Camille Brill, State of Alaska Equal Employment Opportunity Program Manager
- David Newman, State of Alaska ADA Coordinator
LINKS:
- Disability resources are available from both state and federal ADA programs
- Disability resources for residents of the Municipality of Anchorage
- Alaska Relay is a free service for people with hearing or speech loss to communicate with standard telephone users
- Links to both state and federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commissions
- The U.S. Dept. of Justice’s detailed breakdown of disability rights
