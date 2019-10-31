Life for disabled Alaskans 30 years after passing the Americans with Disabilities Act

(Photo by Mark Buckawicki via WikiCommons)

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, or ADA. The different provisions in the Act affect all of us everyday. Do you or a loved one have a disability? Are you an employer or business owner? Do you have a service animal? This week on Line One we discuss living and working with disability in Alaska.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS

GUESTS:

Camille Brill , State of Alaska Equal Employment Opportunity Program Manager

, State of Alaska Equal Employment Opportunity Program Manager David Newman, State of Alaska ADA Coordinator

LINKS:

Disability resources are available from both state and federal ADA programs

Disability resources for residents of the Municipality of Anchorage

Alaska Relay is a free service for people with hearing or speech loss to communicate with standard telephone users

Links to both state and federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commissions

The U.S. Dept. of Justice’s detailed breakdown of disability rights

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: