Troopers seize heroin bound for Nome

By
Emily Hofstaedter, KNOM - Nome
-

Law enforcement seized over $10,000 worth of heroin that was bound for Nome Tuesday afternoon. According to the Alaska State Troopers, investigators stopped 28-year-old Quincy Iyatunguk of Nome at the Anchorage airport around 3:30pm and seized about 8.8 grams of heroin.

Troopers say that amounts to approximately 88 individual doses.

Iyatunguk had concealed the narcotics within a body cavity, with the intent to board a flight to Nome. Investigators from the Alaska State Troopers’ Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team (AAIT) intercepted Iyatunguk as a result of ongoing investigations into narcotics trafficking and distribution in the Nome region.

Troopers estimate the street value of one gram of heroin in Nome is approximately $1,200, making the amount apprehended with Iyatunguk around $10,560.

similar arrest was made in August when two Nome locals tried to traffic heroin to Nome through the Anchorage airport.

Iyatunguk was remanded without bail to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR