Troopers seize heroin bound for Nome

Law enforcement seized over $10,000 worth of heroin that was bound for Nome Tuesday afternoon. According to the Alaska State Troopers, investigators stopped 28-year-old Quincy Iyatunguk of Nome at the Anchorage airport around 3:30pm and seized about 8.8 grams of heroin.

Troopers say that amounts to approximately 88 individual doses.

Iyatunguk had concealed the narcotics within a body cavity, with the intent to board a flight to Nome. Investigators from the Alaska State Troopers’ Anchorage Airport Interdiction Team (AAIT) intercepted Iyatunguk as a result of ongoing investigations into narcotics trafficking and distribution in the Nome region.

Troopers estimate the street value of one gram of heroin in Nome is approximately $1,200, making the amount apprehended with Iyatunguk around $10,560.

A similar arrest was made in August when two Nome locals tried to traffic heroin to Nome through the Anchorage airport.

Iyatunguk was remanded without bail to the Anchorage Correctional Complex.