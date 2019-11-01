Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
It’s looking like an oil and gas lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge will not happen before the end of the year. Also: Southeast residents are trying to cope with ferry service cuts, reduced further now with a vessel under repair. And private developers want to build a new ferry dock near Ketchikan.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Jacob Resneck and Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Joe Viechnicki and Angela Denning in Petersburg
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan