Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 1, 2019

Developer John Binkley points out the location of the proposed cruise dock at Ward Cove. (Eric Stone/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

It’s looking like an oil and gas lease sale in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge will not happen before the end of the year. Also: Southeast residents are trying to cope with ferry service cuts, reduced further now with a vessel under repair. And private developers want to build a new ferry dock near Ketchikan.

Reports tonight from: