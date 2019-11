The word ‘lobbyist’ is often paired with ‘fat-cat’. But here in Alaska, it’s not just the paid lobbyists who fly to Juneau to try to influence lawmakers. Unpaid citizens also prowl the state Capitol hallways to advocate for various causes.

Alaska Public Media’s Zakiya McCummings spoke with Great Alaska School volunteer Caroline Storm about what it takes to lobby in Alaska.

