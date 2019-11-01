State of Art: November 1, 2019

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from playwright and screenwriter Vera Starbard. Her Perseverance Theater produced play “Devilfish” is finishing its Anchorage run on November 3. She talks about keeping things authentic while weaving together Tlingit legend and history.

Extended interview:



From Facebook: “A special moment from our visit with National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Mary Anne Carter. Led by Dance Captain Erin Tripp, the cast of “Devilfish” taught Chairman Carter and the staff of Perseverance Theatre new song and dance movements from the play. It’s a berry-picking song written and composed by Edward Littlefield, with dance movements choreographed by Daxkilatch Ka Xeetlieesh. We pick the berries, we thank the berries, we eat the berries!”