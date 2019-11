Night Music: November 2nd, 2019

Here is the Night Music Playlist for November, 2nd 2019 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Landmarks Along the Way

Clifton Anderson

Landmarks

Milestone MCD9266-2

5:33

My One and Only Love

Clifton Anderson / Wood

Landmarks

Milestone MCD9266-2

8:52

The 59th Street Bridge Song

Ernestine Anderson / Simon

Big City

Conco0rd CCD-4214

3:28

I’ll Never Pass This Way Again

Ernestine Anderson / Friedman

Big City

Conco0rd CCD-4214

4:24

Nowhere Man

Bill Anschell / Lennon, McCartney

a different note All together

Accurate AC-5830

7:22

Beignet Boogie

Bill Anschell

a different note All together

Accurate AC-5830

5:48

Take It From Me

Little Anthony & Sugar Ray / Norcia

Take It From Me

Tone-Cool CDTC 1149

4:38

Girl From Idaho

Little Anthony & Sugar Ray / Norcia

Take It From Me

Tone-Cool CDTC 1149

3:14

Luminous Charms

Peter Apfelbaum

Luminous Charms

Gramavision GCD 79511

8:54

9:00 – 10:00

Organeleptic

Chuck Loeb

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

4:24

What Are You Doing New Years Eve

Sylvia McNair / Loesser

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:02

Up Jumped Spring

The Susan Kreps Band / Hubbard

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

4:06

Takin’ My Baby Along

Katie Glassman

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:53

Still Movin’

Al Turner

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:13

Jamaica Plain Bop

Bill Taylor

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:21

One

Frank Harrison Trio

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

5:11

Finger Paints

Jan Raven

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

4:30

You Are the Future

Donna Wickham

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

5:27

Annie Laurie

Bob Schwartz Quartet / Scott

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:54

From the Fog

Susan Jones

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:40

Time After Time

Diana Peterson / Styne, Cahn

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:26

Wrap Me Up for Christmas

Danny Mitchel

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:07

Brisk

Joel Hobbs

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

4:31

Hello My Baby

Cat Conner

Oasis Jazz Vol. XI, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

5:22