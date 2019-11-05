Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

Richard Nelson has an encounter with a gray jay while producing an episode of his radio program in the Yukon Territory. Nelson passed away Monday. (Liz McKenzie photo/KCAW)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

With criticism for the attorney general, the fight to recall Governor Dunleavy heads to court. Also: The Alaska State Troopers graduate a new class of drug dogs, and one already has a big bust. And a tribute to Richard Nelson, the anthropologist, writer and host of “Encounters,” who passed away Monday.

Reports tonight from: