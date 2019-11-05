Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
With criticism for the attorney general, the fight to recall Governor Dunleavy heads to court. Also: The Alaska State Troopers graduate a new class of drug dogs, and one already has a big bust. And a tribute to Richard Nelson, the anthropologist, writer and host of “Encounters,” who passed away Monday.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Claire Stremple and Henry Leasia in Haines
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Katherine Rose in Sitka