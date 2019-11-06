Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The legal peculiarities of Alaska law on recall elections, as the effort to unseat the governor lands in court. Also: Fairbanks militia leader Schaeffer Cox has been re-sentenced after a successful appeal.

Reports tonight from: