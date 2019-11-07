Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A seiner fishing for salmon off the coast of Raspberry Island in July 2009. (Public domain photo courtesy of Nancy Heise)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Fishermen are expressing alarm that the Coast Guard hasn’t been able to restore a VHF signal across much of coastal Alaska. Plus: As part of a new federal rule, Fort Wainwright officials are evicting the union that represents federal employees from the on-base office it’s held since the 1970s.   

Reports tonight from:

  • June Leffler in Wrangell
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
  • Zachariah Hughes and Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
  • Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
  • Robert Woolsey in Sitka

