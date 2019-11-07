Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

A seiner fishing for salmon off the coast of Raspberry Island in July 2009. (Public domain photo courtesy of Nancy Heise)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Fishermen are expressing alarm that the Coast Guard hasn’t been able to restore a VHF signal across much of coastal Alaska. Plus: As part of a new federal rule, Fort Wainwright officials are evicting the union that represents federal employees from the on-base office it’s held since the 1970s.

Reports tonight from: