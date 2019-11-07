Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Fishermen are expressing alarm that the Coast Guard hasn’t been able to restore a VHF signal across much of coastal Alaska. Plus: As part of a new federal rule, Fort Wainwright officials are evicting the union that represents federal employees from the on-base office it’s held since the 1970s.
Reports tonight from:
- June Leffler in Wrangell
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Tim Ellis in Fairbanks
- Zachariah Hughes and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Emily Hofstaedter in Nome
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka