As the Arctic climate changes, so does outdoor gardening. What is the future of agriculture in the rural Alaska?

Amy Belleque plants bare root strawberries. (Avery Lill/ KDLG)

As winter approaches, farmers and gardeners make plans for spring crops. Climate change effects on the growing season in Alaska means new opportunities and challenges for the future. Will residents, even in the arctic, be able to grow enough food for their winter use? What are the prospects for food security and micro economies in remote regions of our state? We’ll visit an arctic gardening event and explore the changing agriculture scene on the next Talk of Alaska.

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

