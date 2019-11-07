Bristol Bay Borough voters approve fish tax proposal

Bristol Bay’s Nushagak District, shown in June 2015. (Photo via KDLG)

Early results are in from Bristol Bay Borough’s general election.

The proposed 1.5% fish tax on all processed fish in the borough passed with overwhelming results, with 153 yes votes to 73 no votes. The revenue from the tax will help pay for updates and repairs to the sewage system.

There’s a tight race between the three candidates for borough assembly seats A and B. Shelby Boothe leads all candidates with 161 votes. But only one vote separates the other two candidates.

Pete Caruso received 113 votes. Gene Sanderson is only one vote behind with 112. Both seats A and B are at three year terms. Sanderson is ahaed of Caruso in South Naknek 14-4 and in Naknek 64-63. Caruso leads Sanderson in King Salmon 46-34.

Sheri Onate ran unopposed for the lone school board seat. She received 193 votes. She will serve a 3-year term.

There are 15 question ballots and 38 absentee votes to be decided. Those will be evaluated at a canvass meeting on Nov. 13.