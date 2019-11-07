Ravn temporarily grounds Hooper Bay night flights after green light flash in cockpit

Hooper Bay. (Photo via Travis S./Flickr)

A Ravn Alaska pilot was taking off from Hooper Bay on the night of Oct. 3 when a green light flashed into the cockpit, disrupting the pilot’s night vision. In response, Ravn temporarily grounded all night flights into the village as a precaution. Those flights have now been restored.

The light apparently came from a laser pointer or another light source. Ravn flies three times a day into Hooper Bay, and Hooper Bay City Clerk Sandra Hill says that losing a flight could cause problems for people who need to fly into Bethel for daytime medical appointments.

“People wanting to come home from their late appointments in Bethel hospital will not be able to fly in, fly home that evening,” Hill said.

The cancellations lasted at least a night. In an email to KYUK, a Ravn spokesperson said that the airline resumed the daily night flight schedule as of Oct. 6. Grant Aviation also flies into Hooper Bay three times daily, but has not canceled any flights because of the green light incident. Alaska State Troopers are currently investigating.