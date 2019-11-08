Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 8, 2019

The U.S. Capitol. (File photo by Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

An ad campaign targets Sen. Murkowski to persuade her to vote no on one of President Trump’s judicial nominees. Also: Fort Wainwright works to address the high number of soldier suicides.

Reports tonight from: