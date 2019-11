Imagine living in a town where only some of the residents have running water. Everyone else has to fetch water with a bucket. That’s been the reality in Lower Kalskag, a village in Western Alaska– until now.

This year, homes that have never had sinks or flushing toilets are getting hooked up. KYUK’s Greg Kim reports, on how that’s changing people’s lives.

