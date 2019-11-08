Exploring surgical options for cleft palette, overbite, sleep apnea, and more

Oral Maxillofacial surgery, or OMFS, is a specialty that combines dentistry and facial surgery to provide services from wisdom teeth removal to complex jaw surgery to fix cleft lips and palates, overbites, underbites, and even sleep apnea. Next on line one, we discuss surgery of the mouth, face, and jaw
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD, FACS
GUESTS:
- Dr. Eric Nordstrom MD, DDS, Alaska Center for Oral and Facial Surgery
LINKS:
- The Mayo Clinic’s overview of wisdom teeth extraction
- Details about surgical procedures available for sleep apnea
- The CDC has a fact sheet about cleft lip and cleft palette
- Information about 3D virtual surgical planning
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: