What piped water means for residents in rural Alaska | Alaska Insight

Water and sewer infrastructure, something most Americans take for granted as a basic utility service, is lacking in many communities in rural Alaska. Why, more than 60 years after statehood, are there still villages without piped systems?

On this episode of Alaska Insight, Lori Townsend speaks with reporter Greg Kim and ANTHC Rural Utility Mangement Services Director, John Nichols, about a new system in Lower Kalskag, and how community wellbeing is affected when modern services are provided to rural Alaskans.

