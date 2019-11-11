LISTEN: A growing number of Alaska kids have health insurance. Here’s why that’s good for adults, too.

Geri Denkewalter teaches yoga to children at the Talkeetna Public Library. (Hillman/Alaska Public Media)

When it comes to the number of kids with health insurance, Alaska is bucking a national trend.

Previously, the state had the highest rate of uninsured kids in the country. Not anymore: A recent study by the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute found that — while the number of uninsured children nationwide has increased over the past three years — in Alaska, the percentage of uninsured children has actually decreased.

Trevor Storrs, president and CEO of the nonprofit Alaska Children’s Trust, says the numbers are closely tied to Medicaid expansion — and they have economic implications for the entire state.