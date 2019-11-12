Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Anchorage Police Department cruiser. (Photo by Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

New data from the FBI show that reports of crime nationally are generally on the
decline, but by most measures Alaska is bucking that trend. Plus: A popular new podcast called “Midnight Son” tells the story of a well known Alaska Native actor whose career was cut short when he was convicted of attempted murder.

Reports tonight from:

  • Zachariah Hughes and Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan

