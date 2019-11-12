LISTEN: Best-selling audiobook ‘Midnight Son’ blends Alaska true crime, lore

The story of Teddy Kyle Smith, a well-known Alaska Native actor convicted of attempted murder, is captured in a new podcast called “Midnight Son.”

Smith, a retired Marine, started appearing in movies as Alaska’s fledgling film industry was just taking off. But, right after his mother’s mysterious death in Kiana, Smith became the subject of a manhunt.

Smith fled into the wilderness, then shot two hunters at a remote cabin. What he said later brought to life local legends. It also initiated a legal dispute that, at its heart, questions the idea of a trial by one’s peers, if one’s peers do not understand or believe those stories, passed down through generations.

“Midnight Son,” which quickly become a best-seller for the audiobook service Audible, is narrated by Alaskan writer and musician James Dommek Jr.

Dommek, the great-grandson of Iñupiaq storytellers, says Teddy Smith’s story is really several stories woven together.