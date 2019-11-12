LIVE: Impeachment hearings in Washington

The U.S. House of Representatives is holding open hearings in its impeachment inquiry into President Trump. All hearings will be streamed through this video player as they are live.

Other ways to watch or listen to impeachment coverage:

LISTEN: Stream NPR coverage here beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, or tune in to Alaska Public Media Radio (KSKA 91.1 FM)

WATCH: PBS Newshour coverage here beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, or tune in to Alaska Public Media TV (360 North, Ch. 7.3, GCI Ch. 15)

WATCH: Additional coverage at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13 on Alaska Public Media TV (KAKM Ch. 7, GCI Ch. 657)

WATCH: PBS Newshour coverage here beginning at 5 a.m. Friday, November 15, or tune in to Alaska Public Media TV (360 North, Ch. 7.3, GCI Ch. 15)