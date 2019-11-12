The East Anchorage border

On the northeast side of Anchorage, nestled up against the base of the Chugach, is the neighborhood known as Scenic Foothills. Between Scenic Foothills and access to the Chugach is a swath of land that is an extension of Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, or JBER. Known by many names – the Tank Trails, the Bulldog Trail and even by the JBER area numbers – the backyard of Scenic Foothills and the playground of many in the Anchorage outdoor community has been increasingly restricted due to military training. This past summer, the main areas used by the Anchorage public were closed every day; accessing the north-end peaks of the front range of the Chugach became logistically impossible for most people. Join me and my guests, Karen Bronga and Donna Gail Shaw, as we chat about the history, the future, and the fascinating game cameras of the east-side border of Anchorage.
GUESTS:
Segment 1: Karen Bronga and Donna Gail Shaw, Scenic Foothills Trail Users’ Group
LINKS:
- Scenic Foothills Trail Users Facebook page
- Muldoon Area Trail Photos and Videos
- JBER iSportsman Recreation Access System
- Scenic Foothills JBER Resolution: “Resolution of the Scenic Foothills Community Council Regarding JBER Recreation Areas closures”
- JBER Recreation Map
BROADCAST: Thursday, November 14th, 2019. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, November 14th, 2019. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: