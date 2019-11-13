Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
At a U.S. House hearing today, people for and against the Roadless Rule in the Tongass National Forest said removing the restrictions won’t make much difference for the logging industry. Plus: Unalaska’s regular flights are set to resume tomorrow, nearly a month after Ravn Air Group shut down service in the wake of a fatal plane crash.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Nat Herz and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Laura Kraegel in Unalaska
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- Erin McKinstry in Anaktuvak Pass