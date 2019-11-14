Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
A judge in Anchorage has set arguments for January in a case challenging the state’s rejection of an effort to recall Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy. Plus: A new government report is flagging more problems with the new generation of fighter jets scheduled to come to Alaska in the next few years.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Kavitha George is Kodiak
- Isabelle Ross in Dillingham