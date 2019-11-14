Southeast’s “extreme drought” is over, but there are still concerns about water conservation

(Photo by June Leffler/ KSTK)

Alaska’s vast geography features dramatic precipitation variation from the relatively dry arctic to the rainforests of southeast, but a changing climate is causing problems in some unexpected ways. Southeast communities are working to adapt to a problem they never imagined– drought. We’ll discuss community health, water conservation in a rainforest and the climate model forecasts for the future on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Elizabeth Jenkins , KTOO reporter

, KTOO reporter Brian Brettschneider, climate researcher, International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks

climate researcher, International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Aaron Jacobs, Senior Service Hydrologist, Juneau National Weather Service Forecast Office

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

