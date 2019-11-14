Southeast’s “extreme drought” is over, but there are still concerns about water conservation

Alaska’s vast geography features dramatic precipitation variation from the relatively dry arctic to the rainforests of southeast, but a changing climate is causing problems in some unexpected ways. Southeast communities are working to adapt to a problem they never imagined– drought. We’ll discuss community health, water conservation in a rainforest and the climate model forecasts for the future on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Lori Townsend GUESTS:
Elizabeth Jenkins, KTOO reporter
Brian Brettschneider, climate researcher, International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks
Aaron Jacobs, Senior Service Hydrologist, Juneau National Weather Service Forecast Office
